Man killed in Beeline Highway crash ID'd

A fatal crash involving a semi and motorcycle hampered traffic Wednesday morning on the Beeline Highway at Northlake Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Christian Anthony Scott of West Palm Beach failed to stop his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle and struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was stopped at a red traffic light.

FHP says Scott was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

