In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

Franklin becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

More details have been released in a deadly Lamborghini crash in Delray Beach last year.

Roger Wittenberns is the driver of that Lamborghini who police say struck and killed an 82-year-old Uber driver.

Recordings have now been released of detectives' interview with Wittenberns.

The recordings show he told officers he was going the speed limit before the crash happened.

"I don't drive fast in Delray," Wittenberns told detectives.

Included in the recordings are witness accounts who say otherwise.

"Looked southbound and there were these two yellow cars and they're going really fast," said one witness.

Surveillance video caught the crash and detectives estimate he was driving at least 75 miles-per-hour.

Investigators are also convinced Wittenberns was drunk when he was driving his Lamborghini.

Wittenberns told police he did not have at least one drink at a Delray Beach restaurant before the crash.

"I believe it was a long island iced tea," sais Wittenberns.

"How many did you have," asked the detective.

"I don't remember," Wittenberns told the officer.