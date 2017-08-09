Recordings released in deadly Lamborghini crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Recordings released in deadly Lamborghini crash

More details have been released in a deadly Lamborghini crash in Delray Beach last year.

Roger Wittenberns is the driver of that Lamborghini who police say struck and killed an 82-year-old Uber driver.

Recordings have now been released of detectives' interview with Wittenberns.

The recordings show he told officers he was going the speed limit before the crash happened.

"I don't drive fast in Delray," Wittenberns told detectives.

Included in the recordings are witness accounts who say otherwise.

"Looked southbound and there were these two yellow cars and they're going really fast," said one witness.

Surveillance video caught the crash and detectives estimate he was driving at least 75 miles-per-hour.

Investigators are also convinced Wittenberns was drunk when he was driving his Lamborghini.

Wittenberns told police he did not have at least one drink at a Delray Beach restaurant before the crash.

"I believe it was a long island iced tea," sais Wittenberns.

"How many did you have," asked the detective.

"I don't remember," Wittenberns told the officer.

