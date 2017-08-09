MCSO takes action on homeless camp near bus stop

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

Law enforcement is taking action following a story we first brought you Tuesday night.



WPTV revealed a Martin County county school bus stop near a visible homeless camp.

Those parents reached out to us outraged.



Just hours after hour story aired, it caught the attention of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and deputies are already taking swift action.

“In 24 hours, with you guys on there, they got right on the situation,” said Stuart dad Mark O’Quinn.



His son will have to wait at the new bus location that’s now outside the Springtree gated community. O’Quinn came to us with major concerns about the homeless camp just a few hundred yards away from the new bus stop location.

“It’s great that the Martin County Sheriff actually acted that quickly.”



Wednesday afternoon, Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were already taking action.



“We’re just trying to make contact with him to let him know that he does need to move,” said Deputy Tyler Ludlow with the Community Policing Unit. “This really stuck out to us as far as keeping children safe.”



“It’s a great step in the right direction without a question,” said O’Quinn.



While the homeless camp is being addressed, O’Quinn still has another major concern that hasn’t been taken care of.



“I mean the busy traffic on US 1 is just as much of a concern as the homeless people and the safety of the kids and my wife.”



His 9-year-old is one of the 600 Martin County students who’s bus stop was eliminated because they live within 2 miles of their school and their walking route is no longer considered hazardous.



“I hope the Martin County School Board actually pays attention to this and does more than just send us emails that site the rules from Tallahassee.”