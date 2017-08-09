Parents: Sex offenders live along walk to school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parents: Sex offenders live along walk to school

Children being forced to cross US1 to get to school. That’s only a fraction of why this latest group of parents is angry about the bus stop changes in Martin County.
 
They say their kids will have to pass by a registered sex offender to get to school.

“Everybody’s livid,” said mom Sailee Johnson whose 7th grader is impacted.

All of this stems from those 90 bus stops that were eliminated heading into this school year.

For several of the parents, they say having their kids walk isn’t an option, and the alternatives will cost them.

“You’re looking at 2 miles in the heat,” said Brian Long who has three students impacted.

Their kids are among the 600 other students in Martin County whose bus stop was eliminated because they live within 2 miles of their school and their walking route is no longer considered hazardous.

However, like so many other parents they argue otherwise.

“Crossing a main road. No crossing guards,” pointed out mom Melanie Howe.
 
It’s not just the heat or crossing this busy portion of US1 that’s an issue.

They say their kids will likely have to pass by registered sex offenders’ houses.  

“He has to walk past that house in order to cross US 1,” said Johnson.
 
All of this is why they says walking isn’t an option.
 
The alternatives, a fee-based transportation option, or taking the kids themselves, these parents say they can't afford. 

“I’m going to have to choose the lesser of two evils. Lose money because we have to leave work or pay the money for a bus and we just can’t afford either one,” said Long. 

