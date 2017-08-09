Church food pantry in Greenacres opens again - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Church food pantry in Greenacres opens again

The food pantry at First Baptist Church of Greenacres is open again. Pastor Jerry Frye and his son Noah are overjoyed.

"Actually the pick up that we lost last Monday due to the burglary, as you can see it's a big help to the people here," said Noah Frye.

Every Wednesday, the church hands out food. But last week they had to close after the office equipment was damaged by burglar. An arrest was made but instead of having money for food to feed the needy, they needed it to replace what was damaged.

Pastor Frye said there's been an outpouring of support.

"People have really been coming through around this neighborhood, they've been giving a helping hand from donations, to food to even wanting to help with repairs," he said.

The church also served a hot meal today thanks to Tom Sawyer Restaurant in West Palm Beach. Then, the kids got some school supplies.

Pastor Frye, "It's been overwhelming and gracious and wonderful," said Noah Frye.

Amence Walker, who gets food from the pantry said, "I tell everybody about this pastor and about this place. I boast about them, talk about them you know, he is a blessing from God."

If you would like to donate to the church’s food pantry, you can stop by the church office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Greenacres
201 Swain Boulevard
561-964-3115
 

 

 

 

