Church food pantry in Greenacres opens again

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The food pantry at First Baptist Church of Greenacres is open again. Pastor Jerry Frye and his son Noah are overjoyed.

"Actually the pick up that we lost last Monday due to the burglary, as you can see it's a big help to the people here," said Noah Frye.

Every Wednesday, the church hands out food. But last week they had to close after the office equipment was damaged by burglar. An arrest was made but instead of having money for food to feed the needy, they needed it to replace what was damaged.

Pastor Frye said there's been an outpouring of support.

"People have really been coming through around this neighborhood, they've been giving a helping hand from donations, to food to even wanting to help with repairs," he said.



The church also served a hot meal today thanks to Tom Sawyer Restaurant in West Palm Beach. Then, the kids got some school supplies.

Pastor Frye, "It's been overwhelming and gracious and wonderful," said Noah Frye.

Amence Walker, who gets food from the pantry said, "I tell everybody about this pastor and about this place. I boast about them, talk about them you know, he is a blessing from God."

If you would like to donate to the church’s food pantry, you can stop by the church office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Greenacres

201 Swain Boulevard

561-964-3115

