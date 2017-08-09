Alfred Angelo could auction off dresses - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Alfred Angelo could auction off dresses

Alfred Angelo wants to auction off thousands of wedding dresses. 

The bridal chain closed stores last month and filed for bankruptcy. 

Ten thousand dresses could be auctioned off September 2 in Deerfield Beach, if approved by a judge. 

There is a bankruptcy hearing next week in West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.