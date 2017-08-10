Motorcyclist ID'd in Beeline Highway crash

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A fatal crash involving a semi and motorcycle hampered traffic Wednesday morning on the Beeline Highway at Northlake Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Christian Anthony Scott, 36, of West Palm Beach failed to stop his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a red traffic light.

FHP says Scott was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.