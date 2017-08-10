Garbage drivers helping keep communities safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Garbage drivers helping keep communities safe

Garbage truck drivers in North Palm Beach and Martin County are taking on additional responsibilities to keep you safe.

Waste Management, a commercial and residential waste and recycling service provider, is rolling out its "Waste Watch" program.

 

The program teaches drivers to become the eyes and ears of our communities. On Thursday, dozens are being trained on things they should look for and report.

The goal is to report emergencies and suspicious activities they come across while on their routes.

Local law enforcement like the Martin County Sheriff's Office is praising the program.

