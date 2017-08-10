Garbage drivers helping keep communities safe

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Garbage truck drivers in North Palm Beach and Martin County are taking on additional responsibilities to keep you safe.

Waste Management, a commercial and residential waste and recycling service provider, is rolling out its "Waste Watch" program.

The program teaches drivers to become the eyes and ears of our communities. On Thursday, dozens are being trained on things they should look for and report.

The goal is to report emergencies and suspicious activities they come across while on their routes.

Local law enforcement like the Martin County Sheriff's Office is praising the program.