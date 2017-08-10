Students can use sunscreen without doctor's note - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Students can use sunscreen without doctor's note

Story Video: Click here

Students in Florida will no longer need to bring a doctor's note to use sunscreen at school.

Students in all school districts are impacted by the state law signed this summer.

RELATED: More Back to School news

 

Since the law is vague, districts will need to establish their own policies about who applies the sunscreen and where it is kept.

The Palm Beach County School District says it is still working on its policy. District officials hope to have it ready for the first day of school.

Students still need a doctor's note to apply bug spray at school.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.