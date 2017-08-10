Students can use sunscreen without doctor's note

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Students in Florida will no longer need to bring a doctor's note to use sunscreen at school.

Students in all school districts are impacted by the state law signed this summer.

Since the law is vague, districts will need to establish their own policies about who applies the sunscreen and where it is kept.

The Palm Beach County School District says it is still working on its policy. District officials hope to have it ready for the first day of school.

Students still need a doctor's note to apply bug spray at school.