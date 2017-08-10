Narcan won't be in Palm Beach County schools - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Narcan won't be in Palm Beach County schools

Don't expect to see Narcan in local schools anytime soon.

Over the summer, schools in Akron, Ohio, approved to have the life-saving drug in their schools. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an overdose. 

RELATED: More Back to School coverage

Pressure is mounting to have Narcan in schools because of the number of opioid overdoses occurring in our community.

Cities like Delray Beach are considered ground zero for the opioid epidemic. While schools in Palm Beach County aren't making Narcan available yet, some argue they should be.

“I don’t know that we’re ready to have Narcan in schools," Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa said. "I’ve gotta have that discussion."

Avossa says the district's chief of police is working to allow school officers to carry the drug, but only high schools have an officer there at all times; officers rotate throughout elementary and middle schools.

"But it’s expensive," Avossa added. "And I’m not sure we’re trained to do that.”

This summer in Miami a 10-year-old boy reportedly died from coming in contact with fentanyl. In Ohio, a police officer said he accidentally overdosed on fentanyl following a drug arrest.

