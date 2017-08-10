Boynton Beach man critically injured in shooting

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Boynton Beach police are investigating a shooting that critically injured at 24-year-old man Wednesday night.

Witnesses said the victim, Jacob McVey, was shot at around 8 p.m. outside a house in the 200 block of Southwest 6th St.

Police said the motive of the shooting remains under investigation. The gunmen took off in a dark blue, newer model station wagon that had a handicap decal in the front.

McVey, of Boynton Beach, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Marco Villari at 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.