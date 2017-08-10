Boynton Beach man critically injured in shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach man critically injured in shooting

Boynton Beach police are investigating a shooting that critically injured at 24-year-old man Wednesday night.

Witnesses said the victim, Jacob McVey, was shot at around 8 p.m. outside a house in the 200 block of Southwest 6th St.

Police said the motive of the shooting remains under investigation. The gunmen took off in a dark blue, newer model station wagon that had a handicap decal in the front.

McVey, of Boynton Beach, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Marco Villari at 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. 

