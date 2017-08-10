Suspected gunman arrested in Delray homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspected gunman arrested in Delray homicide

A 20-year-old Delray Beach man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year.

The shooting April 29 at at the Lucaya Delray Condominiums took the life of 21-year-old Einstein Mondesir.

 

Witness said a fight occurred during a card game, prompting the suspect, Marvenson Gustave, to shoot Mondesir multiple times.

Gustave was charged Wednesday and faces murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. 

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the shooting.

