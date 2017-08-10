Cops: Babysitter sexually assaulted 6-year-old - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Babysitter sexually assaulted 6-year-old

A West Palm Beach man is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in his care, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies say Javier Ramos Sanchez, 27, forced himself on the child in July.

Ramos Sanchez reportedly was babysitting the child at the time of the assault.

The child told her parents and grandparents about the incident who reported it to investigators on Aug. 7, the report states.

Ramos Sanchez admitted to assaulting the child in an interview with investigators, a detective wrote.

Ramos Sanchez is charged with sexual battery on a person under 12-years-old. He is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.

