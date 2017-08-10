Cops: Babysitter sexually assaulted 6-year-old

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

A West Palm Beach man is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in his care, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies say Javier Ramos Sanchez, 27, forced himself on the child in July.

Ramos Sanchez reportedly was babysitting the child at the time of the assault.

The child told her parents and grandparents about the incident who reported it to investigators on Aug. 7, the report states.

Ramos Sanchez admitted to assaulting the child in an interview with investigators, a detective wrote.

Ramos Sanchez is charged with sexual battery on a person under 12-years-old. He is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.