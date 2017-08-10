Ethan Skolnick: South Florida sports radio host arrested in Boca Raton on battery charge

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A South Florida sportswriter and radio host was arrested Wednesday in Boca Raton on a charge of battery of a person 65 years of age or older.

The suspect, Ethan Skolnick of Miramar, Fla., currently works for sports radio 790 The Ticket, hosting a weekday show 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Skolnick, 44, was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 4:53 p.m.

Skolnick previously worked for the Palm Beach Post, the Sun Sentinel and the Miami Herald.

As a child, he appeared in a commercial for the Juicy Juice beverage company, which was invented by his grandfather David Skolnick.

According to the 790 The Ticket website, Skolnick is a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

