Lawyers to dispute use of Venus's phone records

Lawyers representing Venus Williams and Jerome Barson will head to court later this month to dispute the use of the tennis player's phone records during the time of a fatal crash in Palm Beach Gardens.
The lawyers are scheduled to go before a Palm Beach County judge on Aug. 22 regarding Williams’ objection to produce her cellphone records.
Court records show lawyers representing Barson's family asked twice to see Williams’ cellphone recordsat the time of the June 9 crash at the intersection of North Lake Boulevard and Ballenisles Drive.
Lawyers for Barson's family are looking to include the phone records as part of their discovery in a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, according to records.