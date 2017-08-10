Lawyers to dispute use of Venus's phone records

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Lawyers representing Venus Williams and Jerome Barson will head to court later this month to dispute the use of the tennis player's phone records during the time of a fatal crash in Palm Beach Gardens.

The lawyers are scheduled to go before a Palm Beach County judge on Aug. 22 regarding Williams’ objection to produce her cellphone records.

Court records show lawyers representing Barson's family asked twice to see Williams’ cellphone records at the time of the June 9 crash at the intersection of North Lake Boulevard and Ballenisles Drive.

Lawyers for Barson's family are looking to include the phone records as part of their discovery in a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, according to records.

Barson died two weeks after the crash.