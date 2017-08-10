Dippolito bond hearing ends without ruling - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dippolito bond hearing ends without ruling

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito requested that a judge release her on bond while she appeals her conviction at a hearing Thursday.

After less than an hour of arguments and testimony, the judge said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written order.

The state argued against the appeal. In a previous motion, it cited among other things a jailhouse call where Dippolito talked about a jail escape in another state.

Dippolito's attorney claims the state took two minutes of a 10-minute conversation about other matters out of context.

The state said in a motion before Thursday's hearing that Dippolito 'entices and encourages others to commit serious felonies with her assistance.'

Dippolito was sentenced to 16 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill her then-husband.

