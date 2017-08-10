Dippolito bond hearing ends without ruling

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito requested that a judge release her on bond while she appeals her conviction at a hearing Thursday.

After less than an hour of arguments and testimony, the judge said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written order.

The state argued against the appeal. In a previous motion, it cited among other things a jailhouse call where Dippolito talked about a jail escape in another state.

Dippolito's attorney claims the state took two minutes of a 10-minute conversation about other matters out of context.

The state said in a motion before Thursday's hearing that Dippolito 'entices and encourages others to commit serious felonies with her assistance.'

Dippolito was sentenced to 16 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill her then-husband.

