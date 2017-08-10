Homes evacuated after smoking object found

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Some homes in the 7900 block of A1A on Hutchinson Island have been evacuated after an unusual discovery Thursday, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Heavy equipment machinery moving dirt unearthed an object that emitted smoke, the fire district said.

As a precaution, homes within a quarter mile of the site have been evacuated.