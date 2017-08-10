Marina break-ins investigated in Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Marina break-ins investigated in Lantana

Lantana Police are investigating a string of break-ins at several marinas in Lantana.

Surveillance footage shows three people aged 12-19 years old going on boats and breaking in. They stole several items, including a $3,800 fishing rod off a charter fishing boat.

Police say the group of kids broke into a boat at the Palm Beach Yacht Center around 12:30 am. The owner of the boat said the kids pried the hatch open but before they got into the boat, a neighbor spotted them and scared them off.

That’s when they made their way to the next marina at Sportsman Park and stole the fishing rod.

Palm Beach Yacht Center operators say there have been several incidents over the last few weeks where small items were stolen and surveillance video shows a group of kids walking the marina and jumping on boats.

 

