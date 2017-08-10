Homes evacuated after ordnance catches fire

Thursday, August 10 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:34:23 GMT
Thursday, August 10 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-08-10 15:36:05 GMT
Three homes in the 7900 block of A1A on Hutchinson Island have been evacuated after an unusual discovery Thursday, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
Heavy equipment machinery moving dirt unearthed an object that emitted smoke, the fire district said.
The sheriff's office said it was buried military ordnance and the movement cause it to catch fire.
As a precaution, the three homes and families within a quarter mile of the site have been evacuated.
No roads have been closed.
The bomb squad was called to assess the situation and properly dispose of the ordnance.