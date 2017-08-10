Man facing 41 charges of viewing child porn

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

A tip from internet file hosting company Dropbox, Inc. led investigators to a Vero Beach man with child pornography videos, according to an arrest report.

Kristian Svenkerud, 21, is facing 41 counts of possessing and promoting images showing sexual conduct by a child.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office detectives spoke with Svenkerud on Aug. 1 when they say he admitted to viewing child pornography on his cell phone.

Svenkerud said he downloaded the videos from the Internet and from trading on child pornography sites, a detective wrote.

IRCSO searched Svenkerud’s laptop and reported finding 30 videos of child pornography containing 41 child victims. Investigators estimate the victims to be between 3 and 14-years-old.

Svenkerud said he has watched videos of males between the ages of 8 and 10-years-old performing sex acts since he was 16-years-old, the report states.

Detectives say they searched Svenkerud’s phone and did not find any child pornography, but did find screen shots of messages of Svenkerud sending a link to his Dropbox account to several people.

One screenshot was a chat between Svenkerud and someone claiming to be 13-years-old, according to an investigator.

Dropbox, Inc. initially reported Svenkerud to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and shut down his account, records show. Investigators say they were able to trace the account back to Svenkerud’s suburban Vero Beach home.

Svenkerud said he probably should “seek professional help for his urges towards children,” and said he never touched a child in a sexual manner, the report states.

Svenkerud was arrested on Aug. 9 and is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $410,000 bond.