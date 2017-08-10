BSO Sgt. killed in line of duty honored - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BSO Sgt. killed in line of duty honored

Thursday marks 10 years since Broward Sheriff's Office Sergeant Chris Reyka was killed in the line of duty.

"Even 10 years later, people feel like he’s still there and he’s still part of our group even though he’s gone," BSO Deputy Sheriff Brian Donnelly said.

9463 Foundation for Florida's Fallen Officers is hosting a memorial ride for Reyka Thursday night, which begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Walgreens on Powerline Road in Pompano Beach, where Reyka had pulled someone over for a traffic stop and was then shot and killed on August 10, 2007.

"I actually held him until EMS got there," Donnelly said.

After an awards presentation, including the gifting of rifles engraved with fallen officers' names to officers who don't currently have rifles, people will ride or drive to the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth for a sunset service in Reyka's honor.

"Obviously with any tragedy that occurs and then with someone you know, and someone you admire, someone who is your boss, another police officer, in the zone you’re responsible for and this all happens to you at that time, overwhelming to say the least," Donnelly said.

