Community relations strong in Delray Beach

This Sunday marks the second annual March for Hope in Delray Beach, a rally to continue building relations between the community and law enforcement.

Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman has made community policing a top priority over the past several years.

At the Daughter of Zion Church, Phyllis Smith says community is everything.

"Communicate with one another," said Smith.

The second annual March for Hope brings the community together.

"Allows us to have an environment where our kids are safe," said organizer Michael Hannah.

Delray Beach Police have constantly been organizing their own events whether it's sporting events, open houses, and a large turnout for National Night Out.

"We do it in a unique way," said Chief Jeff Goldman. "We have people that want to give us information."

Last month, a man was shot and killed and the response was enormous.

"In the past we really got no phone calls, we got no communication, but we've built such a great relationship that we got a lot of tips on that case," said Goldman.

That trust continues this Sunday.

The March for Hope will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Daughter of Zion Church.

