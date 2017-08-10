Community relations strong in Delray Beach

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Story Video: Click here

This Sunday marks the second annual March for Hope in Delray Beach, a rally to continue building relations between the community and law enforcement.

Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman has made community policing a top priority over the past several years.

At the Daughter of Zion Church, Phyllis Smith says community is everything.

"Communicate with one another," said Smith.

The second annual March for Hope brings the community together.

"Allows us to have an environment where our kids are safe," said organizer Michael Hannah.

Delray Beach Police have constantly been organizing their own events whether it's sporting events, open houses, and a large turnout for National Night Out.

"We do it in a unique way," said Chief Jeff Goldman. "We have people that want to give us information."

Last month, a man was shot and killed and the response was enormous.

"In the past we really got no phone calls, we got no communication, but we've built such a great relationship that we got a lot of tips on that case," said Goldman.

That trust continues this Sunday.

The March for Hope will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Daughter of Zion Church.