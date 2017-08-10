Jupiter police searching for missing 4-year-old

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Jupiter police is investigating a case concerning a missing 4-year-old Jupiter boy.

Police say Danielle Caprio, the child's mother, reported her son Dominic L. Caprio, missing at approximately 1:24 p.m. Thursday.

Dominic was last known to be in the company of his nanny, Blanca Castro, at his residence in the 100 block of Regions Way.

Danielle told police she left the residence at approximately 12:24 p.m. and when she returned, an hour later, her son and the nanny were gone.

Dominic is described as a white male, approximately 36" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with dinosaurs and green shorts. He has a small pinkish red birthmark on the back of his neck and a small scar on his lower back.

Blanca Ledy Castro is 57-years-old. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is possibly driving a white Toyota Corolla, 4-door sedan with Florida tag ATZA84.

Officials say Blanca is possibly headed to a residence in the 4000 block of Park Avenue in Coconut Grove.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or comes in contact with these individuals is urged to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4447.