Landlord fires gun over rent dispute, police say

A landlord pulled out a gun and fired a shot during an argument about a rent payment, according to a Boynton Beach Police report.

Paul Leddy asked for a rent payment from his tenant on the 3100 block of Grove Rd on August 9, the report states.

The tenant, Claudine Marie, told police she asked Leddy for a receipt before she gave him the money.

Leddy noticed Marie’s boyfriend, Ketson Hyppolite, in the home and told Hyppolite to leave because he’s not on the lease agreement, Leddy told police in an interview.

Hyppolite walked outside towards the street and then turned around, the report states.

Leddy pulled out his gun, fired a shot into the ground and told Hyppolite to “keep walking or else,” an officer wrote.

Leddy admitted to police in a report to firing the gun.

Police say they found the loaded gun on Leddy’s hip with four rounds and one casing.

Leddy is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in a residential area and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered Leddy to not have contact with Marie, Hyppolite and the home. He is allowed to have contact with Marie through a third party for eviction purposes only.

The judge said Leddy does not have a criminal history.

At the time this article was published, Leddy remained held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $7,000 bond.