Cops: Accused rapist Uber driver caught in lies

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Gary Kitchings, the Uber driver accused of assaulting a female passenger, lied when he said he had consensual sex with the woman, Jupiter Police say.

The woman told police she never invited him into her house, court documents released Thursday state.

Kitchings was arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery and burglary in May.

NewsChannel 5 obtained 188 pages of discovery filed in the case. Included in the discovery are transcripts of interviews with Kitchings and the victim.

Kitchings claimed the woman was the aggressor. Police documented several visible cuts and bruises on the woman.

A detective wrote Kitchings contradicted his own statements several times during the interview.

Kitchings told police the woman wrote her phone number on a piece of paper down for him. Officers said they don’t believe this to be true because they never found the paper.

Kitchings said the woman was "very attractive" and the two had “normal intercourse”.

He claimed that because he doesn’t have a criminal past, he couldn't have committed these crimes.

The victim told police she never flirted with Kitchings.

The woman picked up a shared Uber ride with Kitchings as the driver at SunFest in West Palm Beach.

After dropping off the two other woman, the victim said Kitchings told her he had his eyes on her even before she got into the Uber. She said he flirted with her and tried to run his hand up her shirt.

The victim said was unlocking her door when Kitchings came up from behind, grabbing her and closing the door. She said she was screaming loudly for help and then Kitchings raped her.

She claimed Kitchings threatened to come back and kill her if she told anyone what happened.

Kitchings remains at the Palm Beach County Jail awaiting trial.