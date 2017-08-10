Have you seen Philip Bradley? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Have you seen Philip Bradley?

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

Philip Bradley left his residence Thursday at 8 a.m. to pay his utility bill in Fort Pierce. As of 2:30 p.m., his utility bill still had not been paid, officials said. 

Philip is a black male who is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He left in a 2006 dark green Chrysler Town and Country with Florida tag GPWU68. 

Anyone who comes in contact with Philip Bradley is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

