Police looking for missing PSL woman

Police are looking for a 68-year-old Port St. Lucie woman. 

Lynn Hammer was last seen by her husband Thursday at 8:30 a.m. 

Lynn is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. 

Lynn left her house to go shopping in Martin County and no one has heard from her since. She left in a white Lexus with Florida tag GRFV45. 

Anyone who comes in contact with Lynn Hammer is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

