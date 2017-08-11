Man sought in Mangonia Park homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man sought in Mangonia Park homicide

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are trying to identify a person wearing a "boonie"-style in connection with a homicide Monday night in Mangonia Park. 

Rosemithe Colin, 39, was fatally shot at the Hampton Court Apartments at 11:40 p.m.

Detectives found evidence that the shooter fired a weapon through the sliding glass door, striking Colin inside the apartment.

Thursday the sheriff's office released photos of the man whom they are trying to identify. 

He has several tattoos on his lower legs.

If you recognize him you are asked to call Det. James Evans at 688-3000 or  Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

 

