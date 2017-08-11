Man sought in Mangonia Park homicide

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are trying to identify a person wearing a "boonie"-style in connection with a homicide Monday night in Mangonia Park.

Rosemithe Colin, 39, was fatally shot at the Hampton Court Apartments at 11:40 p.m.

Detectives found evidence that the shooter fired a weapon through the sliding glass door, striking Colin inside the apartment.

Thursday the sheriff's office released photos of the man whom they are trying to identify.

He has several tattoos on his lower legs.

If you recognize him you are asked to call Det. James Evans at 688-3000 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.