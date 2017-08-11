74-Year-old man Port St. Lucie man missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

74-Year-old man Port St. Lucie man missing

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

Philip Bradley left his residence Thursday at 8 a.m. to pay his utility bill in Fort Pierce. As of 2:30 p.m., his utility bill still had not been paid, officials said. 

 

Bradley is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He left in a 2006 dark green Chrysler Town and Country with Florida tag GPWU68. 

Anyone who comes in contact with Bradley is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

