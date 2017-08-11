Amber Alert issued for missing Jupiter child

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: The Jupiter missing child case was upgraded to an Amber Alert shortly after midnight. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested 57-year-old Blanca Castro in Miami-Dade County in the kidnapping of Dominic Caprio.

RELATED: Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook

According to officials, the child has not been located. Dominic may be in the company of 60-year-old Elizabeth Caprio and 64-year-old Luis Caprio. They may be traveling in a 2013 blue BMW 740i with Florida tag CBDB47.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Dominic Caprio, 4 years old, last seen in Jupiter #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/lzccdtlFzi — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 11, 2017

EARLIER STORY:

Jupiter police is investigating a case concerning a missing 4-year-old boy.

Police say Danielle Caprio, the child's mother, reported her son Dominic L. Caprio, missing at approximately 1:24 p.m. Thursday.

Dominic was last known to be in the company of his nanny, Blanca Castro, at his residence in the 100 block of Regions Way.

Danielle told police she left the residence at approximately 12:24 p.m. and when she returned, an hour later, her son and the nanny were gone.

Dominic is described as a white male, approximately 36" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with dinosaurs and green shorts. He has a small pinkish red birthmark on the back of his neck and a small scar on his lower back.

Blanca Ledy Castro is 57-years-old. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is possibly driving a white Toyota Corolla, 4-door sedan with Florida tag ATZA84.

Officials say Blanca is possibly headed to a residence in the 4000 block of Park Avenue in Coconut Grove.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or comes in contact with these individuals is urged to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4447.