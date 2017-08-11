Dominic Caprio: Jupiter boy safe, police chief says

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

JUPITER, Fla. - UPDATE: Jupiter police chief says Dominic Caprio is safe and reunited with his mother.

EARLIER:

An Amber Alert remains in effect for a 4-year-old Jupiter child, and the police chief says his disappearance was planned and organized.

Danielle Caprio, the child's mother, reported her son, Dominic L. Caprio, missing at approximately 1:24 p.m. Thursday. Danielle told police she left the residence at about 12:24 p.m. and when she returned, an hour later, her son and the nanny were gone.

Dominic is described as a white male approximately 36 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with dinosaurs and green shorts. He has a small pinkish red birthmark on the back of his neck and a small scar on his lower back.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Blanca Castro, 57, in Miami-Dade County in connection with the child's kidnapping, police said. The boy was not with her.

Dominic may be in the company of his grandparents, Elizabeth Caprio, 60, and 64-year-old Luis Caprio. They may be traveling in a 2013 blue BMW 740i with Florida tag CBDB47.

"A reasonable person would believe this child is in danger," Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow said.

The investigation is ongoing. The Florida Department of Children and Families is not involved in this Amber Alert, and there is no prior history of the department investigating any case concerning Dominic Caprio.

Please share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Dominic Caprio, 4 years old, last seen in Jupiter #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/lzccdtlFzi — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 11, 2017

EARLIER STORY:

Jupiter police is investigating a case concerning a missing 4-year-old boy.

Police say Danielle Caprio, the child's mother, reported her son Dominic L. Caprio, missing at approximately 1:24 p.m. Thursday.

Dominic was last known to be in the company of his nanny, Blanca Castro, at his residence in the 100 block of Regions Way.

Danielle told police she left the residence at approximately 12:24 p.m. and when she returned, an hour later, her son and the nanny were gone.

Dominic is described as a white male, approximately 36" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with dinosaurs and green shorts. He has a small pinkish red birthmark on the back of his neck and a small scar on his lower back.

Blanca Ledy Castro is 57-years-old. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is possibly driving a white Toyota Corolla, 4-door sedan with Florida tag ATZA84.

Officials say Blanca is possibly headed to a residence in the 4000 block of Park Avenue in Coconut Grove.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or comes in contact with these individuals is urged to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4447.

