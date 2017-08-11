Cops: Boynton predator targeted moms with girls - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Boynton predator targeted moms with girls

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A 49-year-old suburban Boynton Beach man has been charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age.

The suspect Jackson Pridemore, 49, is accused of raping a child from the time she was 7-years-old until she was 11-years-old.

Pridemore is also accused of raping other children in the past in the city of Boynton Beach, and probable cause was established for his arrest in the sexual battery of a child in 2013.

In all cases, police said Pridemore moved in with vulnerable, single mothers of young girls and then sexually battered the children when he was babysitting them.

Boynton Beach police said Pridemore was taken into custody Thursday at his home west of Boynton Beach.  When he was arrested, he was found to be living with another single mother.

Detectives believe there are other victims, and urge anyone with information to please contact them at 561-732-8116.

