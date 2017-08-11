Missing Port St. Lucie man,74, found safe

Posted: Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:13 PM EDT 2017-08-08 21:13:33 GMT Updated: Friday, August 11 2017 1:26 AM EDT 2017-08-11 05:26:14 GMT Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports. More >> Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports. More >> Posted: Thursday, August 10 2017 2:34 AM EDT 2017-08-10 06:34:23 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 10 2017 11:36 AM EDT 2017-08-10 15:36:05 GMT Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds. More >> Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds. More >> Posted: Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT 2017-08-08 04:33:04 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 10 2017 6:54 AM EDT 2017-08-10 10:54:55 GMT
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.
Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.
Story Video: Click here UPDATE:
Port St. Lucie police said Friday morning that Philip Bradley was located safely in Martin County.
EARLIER STORY:
Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man.
Philip Bradley left his residence Thursday at 8 a.m. to pay his utility bill in Fort Pierce. As of 2:30 p.m., his utility bill still had not been paid, officials said.
Bradley is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He left in a 2006 dark green Chrysler Town and Country with Florida tag GPWU68.
Anyone who comes in contact with Bradley is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.
