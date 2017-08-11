Missing Port St. Lucie woman found safe

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

The body of 3-year-old Myles Hill was found Monday night.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

UPDATE: Port St. Lucie police said Lynn Hammer was found safe Friday morning.

EARLIER STORY:

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Lynn Hammer was last seen by her husband Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Hammer is about 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said left her house to go shopping in Martin County and no one has heard from her since. She left in a white Lexus with Florida tag GRFV45.

Anyone who comes in contact with Hammer is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.