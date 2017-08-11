Cleveland Clinic won't move Mar-a-Lago event

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A leading U.S. hospital says it won't move its annual fundraiser away from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort despite pressure from health professionals and others over the president's support for repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The Cleveland Clinic says donors and hospital executives in Ohio and Florida reviewed the request and decided against changing the venue. A spokeswoman says the event in February isn't political and the hospital has other ways to advocate for patients.

A public letter signed by more than 1,100 doctors, nurses, medical students and other Ohio residents raises concern about the nation's No. 2-ranked hospital patronizing a Trump business.

A Columbus cardiologist who signed it says Cleveland Clinic is a thought leader in medicine and Trump's support for repealing "Obamacare" goes against its core principles supporting science, research and integrity.