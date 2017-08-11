More military flares found on Hutchinson Island - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More military flares found on Hutchinson Island

Story Video: Click here

A day after three military flares were found on Hutchinson Island, two more were discovered, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Thursday's discovery was in the 7900 block of A1A.

 

A front-end loader hit the device and it began smoking. That led to the evacuation of two homes as a precaution.

Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County has been contacted and is expected to take charge of the scene once the crew arrives, the fire district said.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.