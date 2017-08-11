Martin Co. reinstates last year's bus stops

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The Martin County School Board is taking action to address last-minute concerns from parents regarding the changes to school bus stops.

All of this developed when hundreds of Martin County students were told their bus stops were being eliminated because their walk to school is no longer considered hazardous.

Parents were outraged. Some parents explained their kids would have to cross US1 or pass by sex offenders' homes or a homeless camp to walk to school.

As a result, Friday, the School Board held an emergency meeting and decided to reverse its decision and bring back those bus stops until they can evaluate what's hazardous and what's not.

It's something Martin County Sheriff William Snyder strongly suggested in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 on Thursday.

Superintendent Laurie Gaylord responded, saying her hands were tied and this was ultimately a decision made by the state legislators.

In general, students who live less than two miles from their school are only eligible to ride the bus if their walking route is considered hazardous.

However, after changes to the state statute, what constitutes as hazardous had changed. And those 90 bus stops did not meet the criteria to receive the state funding. Gaylord explained the district had no choice to eliminate them because of the cost.

Martin County Schools reopen Tuesday.