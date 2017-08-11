Three children rescued from apartment fire

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

Riviera Beach Police and Riviera Beach Fire Rescue are at the scene of a situation at Stonybrook Apartments Friday evening.

Officials responded to a call for domestic violence at 5:27 p.m in the F building at the Stoneybrook Apartments. While responding to the call, another call for smoke and flames from the apartment was received.

According to officials there was a dispute between a man and a woman and the apartment caught fire.

Three children, ages 3, 1 and an infant were rescued from the burning apartment. The infant is being evaluated and the two other children have been medically cleared.

Officials say a person of interest has been detained for questioning.