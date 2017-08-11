Three children rescued from apartment fire

Thursday, August 10 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:34:23 GMT
Thursday, August 10 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-08-10 15:36:05 GMT
Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.More >>
Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.More >>
Riviera Beach Police and Riviera Beach Fire Rescue are at the scene of a situation at Stonybrook Apartments Friday evening.
Officials responded to a call for domestic violence at 5:27 p.m in the F building at the Stoneybrook Apartments. While responding to the call, another call for smoke and flames from the apartment was received.
According to officials there was a dispute between a man and a woman and the apartment caught fire.
Three children, ages 3, 1 and an infant were rescued from the burning apartment. The infant is being evaluated and the two other children have been medically cleared.
Officials say a person of interest has been detained for questioning.
RBFR units successfully rescued a infant who was trapped inside a burning apartment. Update to follow