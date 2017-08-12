Man arrested for starting apartment fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested for starting apartment fire

UPDATE: Police have arrested 22-year-old Velmando J. Williams and charged him with setting the fire at a Riviera Beach apartment complex.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Riviera Beach Police and Riviera Beach Fire Rescue are at the scene of a situation at Stonybrook Apartments Friday evening. 

Officials responded to a call for domestic violence at 5:27 p.m in the F building at the Stoneybrook Apartments. While responding to the call, another call for smoke and flames from the apartment was received. 

According to officials there was a dispute between a man and a woman and the apartment caught fire. 

Three children, ages 3, 1 and an infant were rescued from the burning apartment. The infant is being evaluated and the two other children have been medically cleared.

All the displaced families will be placed at the Lindsey Davis Community Center on West 28th Avenue for the weekend.

Officials say a male, person of interest, has been detained for questioning.

