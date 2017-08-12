65-Year-old woman dies during dive near Jupiter

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

JUPITER, Fla. -- A 65-year-old woman has died after having complications during a private dive boat near Jupiter on Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says the woman was on a private dive boat from the Jupiter Dive Center when she had complications in the water.

PBSO responded to the distress call. They say a civilian boater took the woman to a dock in Jupiter to meet up with Fire Rescue.

The woman was not identified.