65-Year-old woman dies during dive near Jupiter

65-Year-old woman dies during dive near Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- A 65-year-old woman has died after having complications during a private dive boat near Jupiter on Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says the woman was on a private dive boat from the Jupiter Dive Center when she had complications in the water.

PBSO responded to the distress call. They say a civilian boater took the woman to a dock in Jupiter to meet up with Fire Rescue.

The woman was not identified.

