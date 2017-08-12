Police investigate West Palm Beach bank robbery

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at about 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 1325 N. Congress Avenue.

Police say a white female passed a note to a bank teller.

The suspect was wearing a grayish colored hoodie with the hood up over her head, wearing sunglasses, standing 5' 4" tall, with a thin/slender build, possibly in her early 20's, with light brownish hair and pale skin.

She fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is urged to contact Detective Eick at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.