Trump signs bill to fund veterans medical care - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump signs bill to fund veterans medical care

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump has signed an emergency spending bill that will pump more than $2 billion into a program that allows veterans to receive private medical care at government expense.

Trump, who made improving veterans care a central campaign promise, signed the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act while at his New Jersey golf club on Saturday.

The bill addresses a budget shortfall at the Department of Veteran Affairs that threatened medical care for thousands of veterans. It provides $2.1 billion to continue funding the Veterans Choice Program, which allows veterans to seek private care.

Another $1.8 billion will go to core VA health programs, including 28 leases for new VA medical facilities.

Veterans groups applauded the bill being signed, though some criticized the delay and the cost.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.