Fire displaces two people in Port St. Lucie

Fire displaces two people in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A family is out of their home after a fire broke out on Saturday.

The fire happened on NW Bayshore Boulevard near SW Prima Vista Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the attic.

Two women and two dogs were able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

