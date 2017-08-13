Crews fighting two-alarm fire in South Bay - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews fighting two-alarm fire in South Bay

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirms crews are responding to a fire in South Bay.  A second alarm was called just before 5 Saturday morning to the Pilot Travel Center on U.S. Highway 27 North.  We have a crew on the way to the scene to see exactly what's going on.

