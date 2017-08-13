Crews extinguish two-alarm fire in South Bay - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews extinguish two-alarm fire in South Bay

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a large fire in South Bay early Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire happened just before 5 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center at 210 North U.S. Highway 27.

As of 8 a.m., Highway 27 remained closed in both directions.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.