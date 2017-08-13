16-Year-old is running for Kansas governor seat

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -- A Kansas teenager who won't even be old enough to vote is running for governor.

Jack Bergerson has officially filed to run as a Democrat for governor of Kansas in the 2018 election. The Wichita teen says he wants to give Kansas voters a chance to try something that's never been tried before.

The Kansas City Star reports that Bryan Caskey, director of elections for the secretary of state's office, says Kansas doesn't set any qualifications to run for governor such as age, residency or experience.

One of Bergerson's 17-year-old classmates, Alexander Cline, will run to be his lieutenant governor. Cline will be old enough to vote by the election, unlike his running mate.

Bergerson's announcement Monday brought national attention, including an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

