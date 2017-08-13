Drug sale, fumbling with gun led to teen's death

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Court documents show a drug sale and fumbling with a gun led to the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found alongside a Florida road.

Orange County authorities have said a 17-year-old girl fatally shot Melanie Mesen Medina in April.

The 17-year-old wasn't charged, but 23-year-old Ramsys Cruz Abreu of Orlando will stand trial in December for manslaughter, failure to report a death, interfering with a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that court documents said the girls joined Cruz Abreu as he sold drugs from his car.

The documents said he told the 17-year-old to get a gun from the back seat, and it accidentally fired while she fumbled with it.

The documents said Cruz Abreu refused to take Melanie to a hospital.

