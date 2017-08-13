Day care owner gets life in prison for death

Posted: Friday, August 11 2017 2:25 PM EDT 2017-08-11 18:25:18 GMT Updated: Friday, August 11 2017 2:47 PM EDT 2017-08-11 18:47:17 GMT
The company has inked a deal with
The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment More >>
The company has inked a deal with
The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment More >> Posted: Friday, August 11 2017 10:27 AM EDT 2017-08-11 14:27:29 GMT Updated: Friday, August 11 2017 10:29 AM EDT 2017-08-11 14:29:25 GMT
The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.
More >>
The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:13 PM EDT 2017-08-08 21:13:33 GMT Updated: Friday, August 11 2017 1:26 AM EDT 2017-08-11 05:26:14 GMT Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports. More >> Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports. More >> Posted: Thursday, August 10 2017 2:34 AM EDT 2017-08-10 06:34:23 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 10 2017 11:36 AM EDT 2017-08-10 15:36:05 GMT Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds. More >> Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds. More >> Posted: Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT 2017-08-08 04:33:04 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 10 2017 6:54 AM EDT 2017-08-10 10:54:55 GMT
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
More >>
MILTON, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida day care owner was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of a toddler in 2014.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that Santa Rosa County Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced 58-year-old Thelma Lowery immediately after a jury reached a guilty verdict Friday.
Lowery was caring for 15-month-old Brodie Kent at her home day care when he was rushed to a hospital. He died days later.
During her five-day trial, Lowery said another child hit Brodie. She said she found him covered in vomit and called an ambulance when he starting having seizures.
Lowery's attorneys argued Brodie could have had an undiagnosed condition and no one was at fault in his death.
Doctors testified that Brodie's brain swelling and other injuries could have been caused only by "non-accidental trauma."
---
Associated Press 2017