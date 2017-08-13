Day care owner gets life in prison for death

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

MILTON, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida day care owner was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of a toddler in 2014.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Santa Rosa County Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced 58-year-old Thelma Lowery immediately after a jury reached a guilty verdict Friday.

Lowery was caring for 15-month-old Brodie Kent at her home day care when he was rushed to a hospital. He died days later.

During her five-day trial, Lowery said another child hit Brodie. She said she found him covered in vomit and called an ambulance when he starting having seizures.

Lowery's attorneys argued Brodie could have had an undiagnosed condition and no one was at fault in his death.

Doctors testified that Brodie's brain swelling and other injuries could have been caused only by "non-accidental trauma."

