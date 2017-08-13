2 Injury crashes shut down I-95 NB in Hobe Sound

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman is leaving AMC for Amazon

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- All I-95 northbound lanes are shut down after two crashes with injuries occurred Sunday afternoon.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the second crash occurred at the scene of the first crash. Both have serious injuries.

Motorists should expect heavy delays. All northbound traffic is subject to a mandatory exit at the Hobe Sound exit (#96).