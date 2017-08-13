2 Injury crashes shut down I-95 NB in Hobe Sound - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Injury crashes shut down I-95 NB in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- All I-95 northbound lanes are shut down after two crashes with injuries occurred Sunday afternoon.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the second crash occurred at the scene of the first crash. Both have serious injuries.

Motorists should expect heavy delays. All northbound traffic is subject to a mandatory exit at the Hobe Sound exit (#96).

