2 Injury crashes block lanes on I-95 NB

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Hurricane Franklin roared ashore on Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rains and heavy winds.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The first house built by the project will become the home of a veteran who is currently living out of his car.

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

The company has inked a deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to publish exclusive content from Skybound Entertainment

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- Two crashes with injuries have lanes blocked on I-95 near Hobe Sound.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the second crash occurred at the scene of the first crash. Both have serious injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says one of the accidents was a single overturned vehicle. Two people were ejected onto the highway in that crash. One person was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to FHP.

Two left lanes are open as of 4:30 p.m. Motorists should expect heavy delays.