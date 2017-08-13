2 Injury crashes block lanes on I-95 NB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Injury crashes block lanes on I-95 NB

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- Two crashes with injuries have lanes blocked on I-95 near Hobe Sound.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the second crash occurred at the scene of the first crash. Both have serious injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says one of the accidents was a single overturned vehicle. Two people were ejected onto the highway in that crash. One person was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to FHP.

Two left lanes are open as of 4:30 p.m. Motorists should expect heavy delays. 

